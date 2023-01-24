Watch Notre Dame at NC State: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Notre Dames heads on the road early this week to Raleigh, North Carolina, and into PNC Arena to take on ACC Rival NC State. The Fighting Irish are 9-11 on the season including 1-8 in conference play. They bring a three-game losing streak into this game after losing against Syracuse, Florida State, and Boston College. Their last win came against Georgia Tech in overtime by one point. In their last loss against Boston College 84-72, Nate Laszewski led the team with 29 points on 8/11 shooting and seven rebounds. Cormac Ryan had 13 points and a team-high four assists.

How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Notre Dame at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack are 15-5 this year and have had a tremendous season to date. They are 5-4 in conference play after losing to in-state Rival North Carolina with an injury to Terquavion Smith on a flagrant two foul by Leaky Black.

With Smith’s availability in doubt after being released from the hospital, the team will rally around Jarkel Joiner and DJ Burns, Jr. Both of them scored 18 points in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.