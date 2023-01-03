Watch Notre Dame at Boston College: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

ACC play is underway and on Tuesday night, Boston College will host Notre Dame in a conference matchup. The Eagles come into Tuesday’s game with an overall record of 7-7 and a conference record of 1-2. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 65-79 loss to Syracuse on the road. Makai Ashton-Langford had 14 points for Boston College while Prince Aligbe and TJ Bickerstaff each scored 12. Bickerstaff led on the boards pulling down a total of five rebounds. Despite those strong performances, the team was unable to overcome the Orange and dropped its second conference game of the season.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Fighting Irish will look for their first conference win after dropping their first three including the most recent to Miami in a 65-76 loss. Trey Wertz led the Irish with 15 points and Dane Goodwin was right behind with 14 points. Cormac Ryan and Nate Laszewski led on the boards with nine rebounds each. The loss dropped Notre Dame to an overall record of 8-6.

When these two teams met last season, Notre Dame won in a tight 99-95 game.

