WATCH: Notre Dame 5-star S commit Peyton Bowen blocks field goal

Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen is having a great game against McKinney (Texas). He returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and notched an interception in the red zone. Later in the contest, they blocked a field goal.

By the time McKinney kicked, Bowen was surrounded by a wall of blockers. He leaped into the air, deflecting the ball with his hand to stop the three-point try. Soon after, Oklahoma five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold extended Guyer’s lead to 28-7 with a 78-yard touchdown.

Bowen is the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 players in Texas.

The 6-foot-0, 185 pound prospect is rated higher by On3 than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2023 is 300, he is the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 1 player in Texas.

Bowen is the highest-ranked prospect in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish’s group is No. 3 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings.

While he has been committed to Notre Dame since New Year’s Day, two programs are working hard to land his pledge. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oklahoma has a 37.9% chance to flip Bowen, while Texas A&M‘s odds to do so are 13%.

Bowen has an On3 NIL Valuation of $258K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Peyton Bowen On3 Scouting Summary

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Peyton Bowen:

“Athletic safety who stars for one of the best high school defenses in the state of Texas. Pairs solid size with some of the better combined athleticism we’ve seen among 2023 safeties. Carries over the twitchy athleticism onto the field. Is a dynamic return man, taking several kicks to the house as a junior. Plays with outstanding range, showing the ability to cover from the hash to the boundary with ease.

“Has awareness in coverage to recognize route combinations. Shows ball skills in deep coverage in addition to playing sparingly on offense in key spots. Stood out in the state championship game as a junior, making a number of explosive plays with the ball in his hands. Projects as one of the best defensive backs in the state of Texas in the 2023 cycle.”