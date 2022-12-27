Watch Northwestern State at Texas A&M: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just a few games away, Texas A&M will host Northwestern State on Tuesday evening in a non-conference matchup to prepare for the most important part of the season. The Demons are currently 8-4 this season and are currently on a two-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against No. 12 Baylor in a 48-58 defeat. DeMarcus Sharp and Ja’Monta Black led the Demons with 17 points apiece and Sharp completed a double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds, as well. The team has now played three nationally ranked teams and is proving it can play with the best.

How to Watch Northwestern State at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live Stream Northwestern State at Texas A&M in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Aggies come into Tuesday night’s game with a record of 6-5 and are also on a two-game losing streak. The team’s last game out resulted in a 62-67 loss to Wofford just before the short holiday break. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 20 points in the loss, but with the next closest in scoring still being in single digits, it was impossible for the team to take down Wofford.

This will be the 10th meeting between these two teams and Texas A&M has been victorious every time.

Regional restrictions may apply.