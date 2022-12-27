Watch Northwestern State at Texas A&M: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just a few games away, Texas A&M will host Northwestern State on Tuesday evening in a non-conference matchup to prepare for the most important part of the season. The Demons are currently 8-4 this season and are currently on a two-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against No. 12 Baylor in a 48-58 defeat. DeMarcus Sharp and Ja’Monta Black led the Demons with 17 points apiece and Sharp completed a double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds, as well. The team has now played three nationally ranked teams and is proving it can play with the best.

