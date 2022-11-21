Watch Northern Iowa vs San Francisco: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Northern Iowa (1-1) hasn’t played since Nov. 11 and Returns to the court on Monday to face San Francisco (4-0) in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Panthers were scheduled to visit No. 16 Virginia on Nov. 14 before the game was canceled in the wake of a shooting on the Virginia campus that left three dead and two wounded. Ben Jacobson has been the head coach at Northern Iowa since 2006 and is 321-201, with the Panthers going to the NIT last season. Their last NCAA bid came in 2016. Chris Gerlufsen is in his first season at USF after a season as associate head coach for the Dons, who reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 24 years last spring.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

San Francisco won at Fresno State on Wednesday, 67-60, to improve to 4-0. The Dons took the lead for good on a bucket by Tyrell Roberts with 4:02 remaining and pulled away from there. Roberts finished with 22 points and Zane Meeks came off the bench for 20 points and 10 rebounds.

UNI hung in there at Richmond into the second half before the Spiders pulled away for a 68-55 win back on Nov. 11. Bowen Born scored 17 points to pace the Panthers and Tytan Anderson went for 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Northern Iowa and San Francisco have never met prior to Monday’s class. Wichita State takes on Grand Canyon in the tournament’s other semifinal.

