Watch Northern Iowa vs San Francisco: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Northern Iowa (1-1) hasn’t played since Nov. 11 and Returns to the court on Monday to face San Francisco (4-0) in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Panthers were scheduled to visit No. 16 Virginia on Nov. 14 before the game was canceled in the wake of a shooting on the Virginia campus that left three dead and two wounded. Ben Jacobson has been the head coach at Northern Iowa since 2006 and is 321-201, with the Panthers going to the NIT last season. Their last NCAA bid came in 2016. Chris Gerlufsen is in his first season at USF after a season as associate head coach for the Dons, who reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 24 years last spring.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button