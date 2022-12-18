Watch Northern Colorado at Colorado: Stream men’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Before the start of Pac-12 play, Colorado (6-5) welcomes in a local Rival in Northern Colorado (5-5) as they look to go 2-0 against their various in-state rivals today. The state of Colorado has not competed in basketball for a few years now as head Coach Tad Boyle looks to get the Buffaloes back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two seasons and the fifth time under the long-term head coach. For the Bears, they have won two games in a row heading into today and four of their last five games, the best overall stretch for them so far this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button