Watch Northern Colorado at Colorado: Stream men’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Before the start of Pac-12 play, Colorado (6-5) welcomes in a local Rival in Northern Colorado (5-5) as they look to go 2-0 against their various in-state rivals today. The state of Colorado has not competed in basketball for a few years now as head Coach Tad Boyle looks to get the Buffaloes back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two seasons and the fifth time under the long-term head coach. For the Bears, they have won two games in a row heading into today and four of their last five games, the best overall stretch for them so far this season.

How to Watch Northern Colorado at Colorado today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

In their last win, the Buffaloes got 25 points and nine rebounds from Tristan Da Silva who has stepped up as the team’s second-leading scorer in his junior year.

The Buffaloes have been led by sophomore KJ Simpson this season with 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The guard from California has put together a great season after being brought up from the bench to a starting role.

On the other side, they have a senior duo in Daylen Kountz (17.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game) and Dalton Knecht (17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds) leading the way on the Offensive end of the floor.

