Watch Northeastern at Hofstra: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Northeastern at Hofstra: Stream Women's college basketball live

Hofstra (8-9) looks to bounce back today after a tough loss in their last conference game in the Colonial Athletic Conference against Northeastern (8-8). Both teams enter this game in the middle of the pack in the CAA as they look up at two teams that are currently trying to run away with the conference in North Carolina A&T and Drexel. A win today for the Huskies would keep them right in the mix at the top of the middle of the standings in the conference and would push the Pride closer to the bottom. With a Pride win, they would be right there in a jumbled mix of teams fighting for third place in the conference.

