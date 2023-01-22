Watch Northeastern at Hofstra: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Hofstra (8-9) looks to bounce back today after a tough loss in their last conference game in the Colonial Athletic Conference against Northeastern (8-8). Both teams enter this game in the middle of the pack in the CAA as they look up at two teams that are currently trying to run away with the conference in North Carolina A&T and Drexel. A win today for the Huskies would keep them right in the mix at the top of the middle of the standings in the conference and would push the Pride closer to the bottom. With a Pride win, they would be right there in a jumbled mix of teams fighting for third place in the conference.

How to Watch Northeastern at Hofstra today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: MSG2

Watch Northeastern at Hofstra online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Since opening their season with a tough loss to Rutgers, the Pride have played even basketball trading wins and losses after losing in a game that came down to the wire.

This season the Pride have been led by senior Brandy Thomas with her 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She has been the core and the rock of the team playing inside and out as the teams most consistent Offensive weapon.

On the other side for the Huskies they have a duo in Derin Erdogan (13.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game) and Gemima Motema (12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game) who have balanced out of the team so far this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.