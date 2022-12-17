Watch North Florida at Pitt: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Early on in the college basketball season head Coach Jeff Capel has Pitt (7-4) off to a strong start. They take on North Florida (3-6) in a non-conference game today before conference play starts in the ACC for the Panthers who look to win their first conference title ever in the ACC and first in general since they were in the Big East back in the 2010-2011 season. The Panthers have played well on both ends of the floor early in the college basketball season, but have not stood out as great in any way as they try to build their identity and style under Capel in his best start to a season in five years with the Panthers.

How to Watch North Florida at Pittsburgh today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

In their biggest win of the season, the Panthers defeated NC State (68-60) behind strong defense and the play of Jamarius Burton with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.

That was Burton’s best scoring game of his career, only the sixth time scoring 20+ points in a long college career that has spanned 129 games over five seasons from Wichita State to Texas Tech to the Panthers for his final season.

Burton is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season as the team’s best overall player in support of Blake Hinson who leads the team with 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season.

