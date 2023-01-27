Watch North Dakota at North Dakota State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Scheels Center is set to host the exciting matchup between North Dakota State and North Dakota on Friday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Bison head into the Matchup with an overall record of 8-13 so far in the campaign. The team has lost its last two games in a row, with the first of the two defeats being a 92-69 finish against Oral Roberts on Jan. 19, where Grant Nelson led the team with 21 points. Then, North Dakota State fell by just two points to UMKC on Saturday in the team’s most recent outing. Forward Andrew Morgan led in this one with 29 points and eight rebounds.

How to Watch North Dakota at North Dakota State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Game Time: 8 pm ET

TV: ABC (KBMY – Bismarck)

Live stream the North Dakota at North Dakota State men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Meanwhile, North Dakota is sitting on an overall record of 7-15 so far this season. The Fighting Hawks are coming off a 12-point loss to Western Illinois on Monday in the team’s most recent outing.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between North Dakota State and North Dakota on Friday in men’s college basketball action.

Regional restrictions may apply.