Watch North Dakota at North Dakota State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Scheels Center is set to host the exciting matchup between North Dakota State and North Dakota on Friday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Bison head into the Matchup with an overall record of 8-13 so far in the campaign. The team has lost its last two games in a row, with the first of the two defeats being a 92-69 finish against Oral Roberts on Jan. 19, where Grant Nelson led the team with 21 points. Then, North Dakota State fell by just two points to UMKC on Saturday in the team’s most recent outing. Forward Andrew Morgan led in this one with 29 points and eight rebounds.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button