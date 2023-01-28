Watch North Carolina Central at Howard: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Since falling to 4-8 on the season with a loss to VCU, Howard (12-10) has gone 8-2 overall in its last 10 games to get its season back on track. The Bison have won four games in a row coming into today as they look to make it five wins in a row, their best win streak of the season and one short of their best from last season. They take on Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rival North Carolina Central (10-9) today for the first time this season. During their season series last year, the Bison swept the Eagles with one game going to overtime and both games being decided by a collective 11 points total.

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Howard today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Eagles last win came against Delaware State University (74-55) where they controlled the game from the opening tip behind 21 points (6-8 from three) from Brendan Medley-Bacon.

Entering this game the Bison are in a three-way tie for first place in the MAEC while the Eagles are just a game out. A win here for the Eagles would really shake up the landscape in the conference.

Sophomore Elijah Hawkins has been a steady force for the Bison all season leading them in points (12.9) and assists (5.4), trying to keep their offense on track.

On the other side for the Eagles, they have junior Justin Wright leading the way with 15.5 points per game along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

