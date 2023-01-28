Watch North Carolina Central at Howard: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Since falling to 4-8 on the season with a loss to VCU, Howard (12-10) has gone 8-2 overall in its last 10 games to get its season back on track. The Bison have won four games in a row coming into today as they look to make it five wins in a row, their best win streak of the season and one short of their best from last season. They take on Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rival North Carolina Central (10-9) today for the first time this season. During their season series last year, the Bison swept the Eagles with one game going to overtime and both games being decided by a collective 11 points total.

