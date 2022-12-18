Watch North Carolina A&T vs Norfolk State: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Norfolk State (8-4) picked up its third straight win on Saturday at the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas and on Sunday will meet up with another former Rival in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference when it faces North Carolina A&T (5- 5) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe Bryant Jr. averages 15.8 points per game for the Spartans while Kris Bankston (13.5 points per game) and Cahiem Brown (13.4 points per game) contribute to the offense as well. Kam Woods gets 18.1 points a game for the Aggies, who also won Saturday, and Marcus Watson scores 13.0 a night. Robert Jones has coached Norfolk State since 2013 and is 176-131. Phillip Shumpert is in his first season at North Carolina A&T.

How to Watch North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

On Saturday, Norfolk State took back the lead with a 6-0 burst in the middle of the second half and pulled away for a 78-66 win over Hampton. Bryant finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds while Brown and Bankston each scored 15 points. Bankston also logged four blocks.

Watson finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for North Carolina A&T in its 67-66 overtime win over Texas Southern on Saturday. Woods added 18 points and Austin Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Spartans lead the all-time series with the Aggies 26-23 but have lost three of the last four meetings, most recently dropping a 74-68 decision in Greensboro on Feb. 1, 2020.

