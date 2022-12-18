Watch North Carolina A&T vs Norfolk State: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Norfolk State (8-4) picked up its third straight win on Saturday at the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas and on Sunday will meet up with another former Rival in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference when it faces North Carolina A&T (5- 5) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe Bryant Jr. averages 15.8 points per game for the Spartans while Kris Bankston (13.5 points per game) and Cahiem Brown (13.4 points per game) contribute to the offense as well. Kam Woods gets 18.1 points a game for the Aggies, who also won Saturday, and Marcus Watson scores 13.0 a night. Robert Jones has coached Norfolk State since 2013 and is 176-131. Phillip Shumpert is in his first season at North Carolina A&T.

