Watch North Carolina at Louisville: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Talented North Carolina will head on the road after another tough ACC loss earlier this week against Virginia to take on another ACC opponent in Louisville. The Tarheels find themselves near the middle and bottom of the conference at 11-6 overall this season and 3-3 against conference opponents. Surprisingly, North Carolina stayed in the game with the No. 13 ranked team in the country after All-American forward Armando Bacot, who is currently averaging 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, left after the first minute with an injury. It was later disclosed that x-rays were negative and Bacot will be day-to-day but unlikely to suit up for this contest. The scoring load will be on Caleb Love and RJ Davis.

How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cardinals will host this game today at the KFC Yum! Center. They find themselves at the bottom of the rankings in the conference with six losses against conference opponents already and not a single win in the ACC.

Last weekend, Louisville hosted ACC opponent Wake Forest and lost 80-72. In that loss, combo-guard Mike James put in a team-high 25 points with eight rebounds while Devin Ree also put in 20 points for Louisville.

