WATCH: North boys basketball outlasts South in overtime – InForum

Sheyenne boys basketball holds back the West Fargo Packers

WEST FARGO — A rivalry night for boys basketball as West Fargo visited the Sheyenne Mustangs. In the second half, Sheyenne has a thin lead and West Fargo made it thinner as Tony Leal got the Steal and finished at the rim. Moments later, Mustangs’ Caleb Deurr got the bucket to secure the Sheyenne win 84-74.

Davies boys basketball extends win streak to seven over Central

FARGO — The Davies Eagles Hosted the Central Knights. Late in the first half, central tried to keep pace by feeding Erick Paye inside, and he had 23 points on the night. Davies was Relentless on offense as Mason Klabo hit Peter Havelka who added two more. The Eagles cruised past Central 86-63.

Davies boys hockey with a dominant come back over the Sheyenne Mustangs

WEST FARGO — The Eagles and the Mustangs squared off at the West Fargo Sports Arena. Davies was down by one in the second period, and Jobe Freier knocked in the rebound for his second goal of the game to tie it up at two. Later in the period, Davies’ Garrett Winjum with the turn-around shot gave Davies their first lead of the game. A goal-filled third period would lead to an Eagles win 7-4.

SPARTANS BEST BRUINS IN OVERTIME THRILLER

FARGO — North/South rivalry match-up at South High. Jeremiah Sem and the Spartans are looking for three straight wins.

This game went back and forth the whole time. With less than 10 seconds on the clock, South down three points and Dean Grant drained the corner shot with seconds left to force overtime. They finished with 40 points. North in an effort to put the game away, Matthew Sem swished the triple to seal it for the Spartans. North wins in overtime 89-86.

NORTH GIRLS END 3 GAME SKID AS SOUTH STILL LOOKS FOR FIRST WIN OF SEASON

FARGO — North and South girls headlined the rivalry doubleheader, both teams are on losing streaks. Early in the first, South was looking for the lead, and Emma Osborn sank the jumper and took it. Bruins up 3. A few moments later, North wanted the lead back, and Olivia Hammes hit nothing but net. North rolled South 50-36.