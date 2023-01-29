Watch Nice vs Lille: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live in Canada, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

OGC Nice, the No. 10 team on the Ligue 1 table, will head on the road this week to take on Lille OSC, the No. 6 teams on the table. Nice is 6-6-7 and has a total of 25 points this year through 19 games with a total goal differential of two in the positive. It is tied on the table with Reims and Lyon and three points behind Clermont for the No. 8 spots. It drew 0-0 in its last game against Reims and dominated Montpellier in the game before that 6-1. Nicolas Pepe and Ross Barkley both scored two goals in the win with Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Andy Delort scoring the other two goals in the win.

