Watch Nice vs Lille: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live in Canada, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

OGC Nice, the No. 10 team on the Ligue 1 table, will head on the road this week to take on Lille OSC, the No. 6 teams on the table. Nice is 6-6-7 and has a total of 25 points this year through 19 games with a total goal differential of two in the positive. It is tied on the table with Reims and Lyon and three points behind Clermont for the No. 8 spots. It drew 0-0 in its last game against Reims and dominated Montpellier in the game before that 6-1. Nicolas Pepe and Ross Barkley both scored two goals in the win with Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Andy Delort scoring the other two goals in the win.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs Lille OSC Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Lille OSC is the No. 6 team three points behind Rennes and two points behind Lorient with a total of 34 points through 19 games with a +10 point differential. They are 10-5-4 this season and took down Pau in the French Cup in their last game.

The team had a similarly dominant win two games ago against Troyes 5-1. Mohamed Bayo and Jonathan David scored two goals a piece with Alan Virginius scoring the other goal.

