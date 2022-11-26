Watch Niagara at St. John’s: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. John’s (6-0), coming off winning the 2K Empire Classic Championship in overtime on Tuesday, returns to Carnesecca Arena on Saturday when the Red Storm hosts Niagara (3-2). David Jones is the leading scorer for St. John’s at 17.2 points per game while Joel Soriano gets 14.2 points and 11.7 rebounds a contest and Andre Curbelo puts up 12.0 points and 5.8 assists. Mike Anderson is 56-41 in his fourth season at the school. Noah Thomasson leads the Purple Eagles with an average of 14.6 points per game, the only player averaging double figures. Greg Paulus is in his fourth year coaching at Niagara and is 38-48.



