Watch Niagara at St. John’s: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. John’s (6-0), coming off winning the 2K Empire Classic Championship in overtime on Tuesday, returns to Carnesecca Arena on Saturday when the Red Storm hosts Niagara (3-2). David Jones is the leading scorer for St. John’s at 17.2 points per game while Joel Soriano gets 14.2 points and 11.7 rebounds a contest and Andre Curbelo puts up 12.0 points and 5.8 assists. Mike Anderson is 56-41 in his fourth season at the school. Noah Thomasson leads the Purple Eagles with an average of 14.6 points per game, the only player averaging double figures. Greg Paulus is in his fourth year coaching at Niagara and is 38-48.

How to Watch Niagara at St. John’s in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Against former Big East Rival Syracuse in the Empire Classic final, the Red Storm came back from 10 points down in the second half for a 76-69 win in overtime. Both teams had chances to end it in regulation, going scoreless over the final 1:38. Jones’ jumper with 2:11 left in overtime put St. John’s up to stay. Curbelo had 23 points and six assists, Soriano added 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Jones went for 18 points, 13 boards and six dimes.

Niagara won its third game in a row on Wednesday, beating Division II D’Youville College 91-53. Thomasson had 15 points and five assists and Sam Iorio added 14 points.

The programs have a long history, with the Red Storm holding a 73-27 edge all-time. St. John’s has won the last two meetings, including a 48-44 win at Carnesecca Arena on Dec. 9, 2015.

