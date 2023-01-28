Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Stream college football live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl takes place Saturday in Pasadena, CA from the historic Rose Bowl. The game is a showcase for talented college prospects looking to make their leap to the NFL. Representatives from every NFL team will be in attendance to continue building the future of the game. The game pits the National and American teams against each other. In 2022, the National team led by Marvin Lewis won 25-24 over Jeff Fisher’s American team. Eddie George will succeed Lewis as the National head Coach and Jeff Fisher will reprise his role as the National head Coach for the second straight year, reuniting this dynamic Tennessee Titans duo.

.

