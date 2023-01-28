Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Stream college football live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl takes place Saturday in Pasadena, CA from the historic Rose Bowl. The game is a showcase for talented college prospects looking to make their leap to the NFL. Representatives from every NFL team will be in attendance to continue building the future of the game. The game pits the National and American teams against each other. In 2022, the National team led by Marvin Lewis won 25-24 over Jeff Fisher’s American team. Eddie George will succeed Lewis as the National head Coach and Jeff Fisher will reprise his role as the National head Coach for the second straight year, reuniting this dynamic Tennessee Titans duo.

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Today:

Game Date: December 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: NFL Network

The National team will be led by quarterback Sean Clifford who won in this very stadium just a few weeks ago as Penn State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl. Clifford had 279 yards passing and two touchdowns in that game to earn the Offensive MVP. A standout for the American team will be TCU running back Emari Demercado.

While not much went right for the Horned Frogs in the National Championship game, Demercado had an Immaculate game against Michigan in the CFP semifinal where he racked up a career-high 150 yards. If you can’t get enough college football, you’re in the right spot. Click here for a list of the full Collegiate Bowl roster.

