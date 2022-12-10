Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

Neymar has opened the scoring with an incredibly important goal for Brazil against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup. Brazil and Croatia have played out a great game, but the Spearhead has broken the deadlock.

The Brazilian number 10 has scored one of the biggest goals of his career and what a fantastic goal it was.

You can watch Neymar’s goal for Brazil below;

We’re into the serious crunch Moments of the FIFA World Cup as the quarter Finals get under way. After a couple of days with no action, the football returns today with two huge games.

The first of these two games being Brazil and Croatia, the South American side are searching for their sixth World Cup. Croatia could perform a huge upset and reach the semi Finals in two consecutive tournaments.

Brazil, led by Neymar are looking to make history, just like the seven other remaining sides. Some say that if Neymar does lead Brazil to the sixth, he may overshadow Pele’s Legacy for the national team.

Nevertheless, it’ll be a great game to watch for the neutral this evening. Brazil looked incredibly impressive in their dominant 4-1 win against South Korea in the RO16.

Croatia were taken all the way to penalties by Japan, however the European side comfortably sailed through from the spot kicks.

