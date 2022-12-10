Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

Neymar has opened the scoring with an incredibly important goal for Brazil against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup. Brazil and Croatia have played out a great game, but the Spearhead has broken the deadlock.

The Brazilian number 10 has scored one of the biggest goals of his career and what a fantastic goal it was.

You can watch Neymar’s goal for Brazil below;

