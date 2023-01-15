Watch New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It has been an up-and-down season for the New York Knicks (24-19), but since the turn of the new year, Jalen Brunson’s star has been pointing as far up as it has in his entire career. He has the team playing inspired, exciting basketball that has them right there in the mix for a sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, if not the fifth seed. There is a lot of basketball to be played this season, but Brunson and Julius Randle both look like All-Stars on a team that is on the rise in the Eastern Conference. They take on the young and scrappy Detroit Pistons (12-34) on Sunday, who have lost four of their last five games overall.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: MSG

Brunson has been on a tear as of late, including a 34-point, eight-rebound and eight-assist game in the Knicks last win, splashing home three deep balls.

Since the turn of the new year (six games) Brunson is averaging 33.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game on 52-50-81 splits including a career-high 44 points.

Along with Brunson is Randle, who is averaging 24.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 45-34-75 splits.

