Watch New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second game this season in the battle for the state of New York comes right after the Brooklyn Nets (31-16) saw Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both named All-Star Game starters. They have regrouped and played like a title contender after early season drama and poor play. For the New York Knicks (27-23), they expect to see first-year point guard Jalen Brunson named as an All-Star reserve, with Julius Randle also a potential All-Star candidate with the way the two have played together this season . The first game came way back in early November with Brooklyn picking up the 112-85 win in a Runaway game fueled by a Durant triple-double.

