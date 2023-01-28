Watch New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second game this season in the battle for the state of New York comes right after the Brooklyn Nets (31-16) saw Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both named All-Star Game starters. They have regrouped and played like a title contender after early season drama and poor play. For the New York Knicks (27-23), they expect to see first-year point guard Jalen Brunson named as an All-Star reserve, with Julius Randle also a potential All-Star candidate with the way the two have played together this season . The first game came way back in early November with Brooklyn picking up the 112-85 win in a Runaway game fueled by a Durant triple-double.

This game will not feature Durant, so the Nets will lean on Irving, who did not play in the first game, along with Ben Simmons to try and get a second straight win against their in-state rivals.

The Knicks were not the team that they are today back in that first loss. Brunson finished with just 14 points and two assists as he tried to play deference to the returning leaders of the New York roster. Since then (36 games) he has averaged 23.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

