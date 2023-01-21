Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Stream NFL Playoffs live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have their most realistic shot at a title since they won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season and will play their opening playoff game on Saturday against the New York Giants, who beat the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. The NFC Playoffs run through Philadelphia until further notice and the Eagles have their franchise quarterback back in the lineup after missing time at the end of the regular season due to a sprained right shoulder. Jalen Hurts returned in the final game and beat these very Giants 22-16 to lock up first place in the playoffs. Philly went up 19-0 in the third but cruised the rest of the way to make the game too close for comfort.

