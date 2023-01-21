Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Stream NFL Playoffs live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have their most realistic shot at a title since they won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season and will play their opening playoff game on Saturday against the New York Giants, who beat the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. The NFC Playoffs run through Philadelphia until further notice and the Eagles have their franchise quarterback back in the lineup after missing time at the end of the regular season due to a sprained right shoulder. Jalen Hurts returned in the final game and beat these very Giants 22-16 to lock up first place in the playoffs. Philly went up 19-0 in the third but cruised the rest of the way to make the game too close for comfort.

New York showed in its Wild Card win over Minnesota that it is not intimidated easily on the road beating the Vikings 31-24. This offense looks completely revamped under first-year head Coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants are now winning because of QB Daniel Jones. They went 24-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Jones also rushed for 78 yards. While the Eagles’ defense will be leaps and bounds Tougher than Minnesota’s, the future looks bright once again for a franchise that hadn’t made the Playoffs since 2016. Buckle-up because this is going to be a brilliant rivalry night cap on the first day of the NFL Divisional playoffs.

