Watch New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Minnesota Vikings welcome the New York Giants to US Bank Stadium as Christmas Eve football Returns to the NFL on Saturday when both teams will hope to round off 2022 on a high. Kevin O’Connell’s 11-3 Vikings will play their final home fixture of the 2022 regular season having already snagged a first-place finish in the NFC North. Brian Daboll’s 8-5-1 Giants are nowhere near as secure in their search for a playoff berth, however, and travel to Minneapolis needing a win if they’re to have any chance of changing the tide in an extremely competitive NFC East.

Both first-year head coaches have looked impressive during their debut NFL campaigns, although a raft of ifs and buts will determine the post-season Outlook (or lack thereof) in the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Vikings enter Saturday’s Matchup sitting second overall in the NFC, and a move up to first remains plausible if they can win their last three games, albeit with some help needed from the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Pro Bowl selections Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson each had a major hand in reversing that record-breaking deficit in Week 15, though O’Connell would undoubtedly prefer the last three games go by without raising his blood pressure quite so much.

The Giants, meanwhile, will be pulling for Offensive lineman Evan Neal (shoulder) and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow) to be fully fit for the weekend after limited practice earlier in the week, with both cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) each missing significant prep in recent days.

