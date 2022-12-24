Watch New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Minnesota Vikings welcome the New York Giants to US Bank Stadium as Christmas Eve football Returns to the NFL on Saturday when both teams will hope to round off 2022 on a high. Kevin O’Connell’s 11-3 Vikings will play their final home fixture of the 2022 regular season having already snagged a first-place finish in the NFC North. Brian Daboll’s 8-5-1 Giants are nowhere near as secure in their search for a playoff berth, however, and travel to Minneapolis needing a win if they’re to have any chance of changing the tide in an extremely competitive NFC East.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button