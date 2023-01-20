Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the fourth-place Pelicans looking to snap a two-game losing streak, New Orleans heads to the Amway Center for a Friday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. The Pelicans are one of the breakout teams of the young NBA season with a 26-19 record putting them in fourth place in the Western Conference. However, New Orleans has had a bump in the road as of late, losing two-straight games and going 3-7 in their last ten contests. Orlando, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the East with a 16-28 pace that puts them in 13th in the conference. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season.

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Earlier this week, the Pelicans suffered a disappointing home loss to Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat by a final score of 124-98. Adebayo scored 26 points in the win for Miami, while Jimmy Buttler added 18 points. Pelicans All-Star CJ McCollum finished with 21 points in the loss.

As for the Magic, Orlando has also lost two in a row after a narrow defeat to the Nuggets in a 119-116 loss on Sunday night in Denver. The Magic nearly pulled off an upset over the first-place Nuggets, but a Nikola Jokic go-ahead three-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining lifted Denver to a win. Markelle Fultz had 20 points while Rookie Paolo Banchero added 18 points in the loss.

The Pelicans look to get back on track when they visit the Magic in Orlando on Friday night.

