Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the fourth-place Pelicans looking to snap a two-game losing streak, New Orleans heads to the Amway Center for a Friday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. The Pelicans are one of the breakout teams of the young NBA season with a 26-19 record putting them in fourth place in the Western Conference. However, New Orleans has had a bump in the road as of late, losing two-straight games and going 3-7 in their last ten contests. Orlando, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the East with a 16-28 pace that puts them in 13th in the conference. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season.

