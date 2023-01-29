Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) losing streak is up to seven games as they hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) on Sunday. New Orleans continues to be without Zion Williamson (hamstring), but have welcomed back Brandon Ingram, who is working off the rust to get back to form before his injury. Before that he was on track to be an All-Star and potentially a starter. In two games back, Ingram has scored 35 points on 40 shot attempts. As Ingram gets back on track, he looks to lead New Orleans back to the top seed in the Western Conference.

