Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) losing streak is up to seven games as they hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) on Sunday. New Orleans continues to be without Zion Williamson (hamstring), but have welcomed back Brandon Ingram, who is working off the rust to get back to form before his injury. Before that he was on track to be an All-Star and potentially a starter. In two games back, Ingram has scored 35 points on 40 shot attempts. As Ingram gets back on track, he looks to lead New Orleans back to the top seed in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

The last time these teams played, Antetokounmpo posted another double-double with 42 points and 10 rebounds, while Brook Lopez dueled with Jonas Valanciunas.

That first game took place without Khris Middleton for Milwaukee and Ingram for New Orleans. This game will be without Zion Williamson for New Orleans, while Milwaukee is close to full strength with Middleton back.

In that game Lopez had a season-high 20 points to balance the offense with Antetokounmpo, while Valanciunas finished with a season-high 37 points, just two off his career-high.

