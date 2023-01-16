Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans look to get back closer to the top of the Western Conference standings as they travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both aren’t playing poorly but these teams have been sputtering as of late. They’re both 2-3 in their last five games. Cleveland will be happy to be getting back home for this one after a five-game Western Conference road trip. The Cavs dropped their last game of the trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-102. The Timberwolves were without Rudy Gobert with a groin injury that took him out of the second half. That didn’t deter the T’Wolves as Anthony Edwards led the charge with 26 points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button