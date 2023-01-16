Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans look to get back closer to the top of the Western Conference standings as they travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both aren’t playing poorly but these teams have been sputtering as of late. They’re both 2-3 in their last five games. Cleveland will be happy to be getting back home for this one after a five-game Western Conference road trip. The Cavs dropped their last game of the trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-102. The Timberwolves were without Rudy Gobert with a groin injury that took him out of the second half. That didn’t deter the T’Wolves as Anthony Edwards led the charge with 26 points.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

The Minnesota bench was also a problem for Cleveland as it scored 56 points. It didn’t help that Donovan Mitchell wasn’t his usual self as he was listed as questionable with an illness before the game. They managed 14 points on just 5-of-16 shooting. The Cavaliers will hope that he is back to 100 percent against the Pelicans.

New Orleans is coming off a 116-110 win against the Detroit Pistons. While it wasn’t the margin New Orleans may have expected, a win is a win and the Pelicans had others step up in the absence of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Jonas Valanciunas was the biggest role player of the night scoring 33 points and getting New Orleans off to a fast start. The road gets a bit tougher today though.

