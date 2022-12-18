Watch New Orleans at Rutgers: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The non-conference schedule in Women’s college basketball is winding to a close soon with teams in the major conferences looking to build as much momentum as possible. Rutgers (5-8) is one of those teams out of the Big Ten Conference that is looking to not only gain momentum but get back on track after a slow start to the season. Over their last five games, the Scarlet Knights have gone 1-4 overall, squandering their uneven start to the season where they were 4-4 and treading water. They take on New Orleans (1-6) today in their final non-conference game of the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button