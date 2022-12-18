Watch New Orleans at Rutgers: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The non-conference schedule in Women’s college basketball is winding to a close soon with teams in the major conferences looking to build as much momentum as possible. Rutgers (5-8) is one of those teams out of the Big Ten Conference that is looking to not only gain momentum but get back on track after a slow start to the season. Over their last five games, the Scarlet Knights have gone 1-4 overall, squandering their uneven start to the season where they were 4-4 and treading water. They take on New Orleans (1-6) today in their final non-conference game of the season.

How to Watch New Orleans at Rutgers today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

For the Privateers, they have lost their last five games after a 1-1 start to their season losing most games by double digits, but nearly pulling off the overtime upset over Mississippi State in their last game.

This season the Scarlet Knights are led by freshman Kaylene Smikle with her 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She stepped onto campus and immediately became the team’s best overall player and leader.

She is complemented by senior Awa Sidibe with her 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as the team’s heart.

