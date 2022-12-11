Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico: Stream Women’s basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just around the corner, New Mexico will host New Mexico State on Sunday afternoon in a non-conference, cross-state matchup to prepare for the most important part of the season. The Lobos come into Sunday’s game after improving to a 5-4 record following a 71-61 win over Abilene Christian. Shaiquel McGruder scored a game-high 23 points going nine for nine from the floor and five for five from the free throw line. McGruder also pulled down 13 rebounds to record the 11th double-double of her career. LaTascya Duff finished with 19 points after making five three-pointers in the win.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button