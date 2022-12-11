Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico: Stream Women’s basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just around the corner, New Mexico will host New Mexico State on Sunday afternoon in a non-conference, cross-state matchup to prepare for the most important part of the season. The Lobos come into Sunday’s game after improving to a 5-4 record following a 71-61 win over Abilene Christian. Shaiquel McGruder scored a game-high 23 points going nine for nine from the floor and five for five from the free throw line. McGruder also pulled down 13 rebounds to record the 11th double-double of her career. LaTascya Duff finished with 19 points after making five three-pointers in the win.

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Aggies come into Sunday’s game with a record of 3-5. The team is coming off a 62-68 loss to Idaho a week ago. Sylena Peterson led the Aggies in the loss with 22 points and added 13 points to lead in that category, as well, picking up the first double-double of her career.

With a week of rest, the Aggies should come out with plenty of energy as they take on their cross-state rival. These teams already met once this season and New Mexico came out on top with a 73-64 overtime win.

