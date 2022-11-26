Watch New Hampshire at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

George Washington (3-2) took a surprising loss at home on Tuesday night and will look to recover on Saturday when New Hampshire (2-2) comes to the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington. The Wildcats have lost two in a row after a 2-0 start. James Bishop gets things going for the Colonials offensively, averaging 24.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. Brendan Adams scores at a 16.2 points-per-game clip as well. Chris Caputo is in his first season as head coach at GW. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for New Hampshire and Kyree Brown gets 15.0 points on average. Bill Herrion is in his 18th season coaching the Wildcats and is 214-290.

