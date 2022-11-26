Watch New Hampshire at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

George Washington (3-2) took a surprising loss at home on Tuesday night and will look to recover on Saturday when New Hampshire (2-2) comes to the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington. The Wildcats have lost two in a row after a 2-0 start. James Bishop gets things going for the Colonials offensively, averaging 24.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. Brendan Adams scores at a 16.2 points-per-game clip as well. Chris Caputo is in his first season as head coach at GW. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for New Hampshire and Kyree Brown gets 15.0 points on average. Bill Herrion is in his 18th season coaching the Wildcats and is 214-290.

How to Watch New Hampshire at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

George Washington was ambushed by visiting UC San Diego on Tuesday night, falling behind by 16 by Halftime before climbing back into the game. Adams missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in the 75-70 loss. Bishop finished with 25 points and Adams added 20.

The Wildcats lost to visiting Boston University on Sunday 64-57, wasting a solid defensive effort by shooting just 32.2% from the floor. UNH tied the game with 3:12 remaining but the Terriers finished on a 10-3 run. Daniels had 18 points and 14 rebounds for New Hampshire while Brown handed out five assists.

Saturday marks just the second meeting between the programs, with George Washington winning at home 68-64 on Dec. 20, 2017.

