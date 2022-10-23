Watch: Netizens impressed with little girl’s fierce martial arts performance

Physically and mentally strenuous activities like martial arts are generally not associated with girls. However, Jesse Jane McParland is changing this norm.

A martial artist from the UK, McParland, 16, became famous after she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, a televised Talent show, in 2015 and gained the eighth position at the age of nine. Over the years, she has appeared in popular shows like The X-Factor and The Ellen De Genres Showand acted in a 2015 movie The Martial Arts Kid.

In May 2019, she appeared in World’s Got Talent along with her father and reached the semi-finals. During the show, she also received a message from her idol, Jackie Chan.

Now, an old video of her martial arts performance is going viral on Twitter. The undated video shows her skillfully doing a choreographed sword fighting routine. In the one-minute and 52-second-long video, she masterfully does backflips while handling the sword.

Thank you for identifying this fearsome athlete! — BleuZ00m (@BleuZ00m) October 22, 2022

Is she free Oct 28th? We need a new Prime Minister. — Michele Wheeler (@MicheleLWheeler) October 21, 2022

The reverse grip flourish along with the one handed then NO HANDED cartwheel are the most impressive parts about this, let alone how fluid her movements are even at that age. Godking bless tiny warriors. — GodKing Rising (@RazorHowl) October 21, 2022

These competitions are kind of the same as Wushu; it’s like a marriage of martial arts and dance. Yes, it’s not functional. It’s not meant to be functional. And all the people whining about it not being functional don’t know anything about functional swordsmanship either. — ThatScottishBesterd (@DemonicEggplant) October 22, 2022

Brilliant, well executed display, wonderful control, perfect expression of aggression, Bravo young lady 👍👏👏👏 — Eric Cartwright (@EricCartwright9) October 21, 2022

She’s been a martial artist since she was 3. What gives you the impression that she’s learning “the opposite of martial arts”? How do you define the opposite of martial arts? — Jeffica The Accountant 🍊 (@StrangeAirships) October 21, 2022

This is JJ The Golden Dragon. This is her in 2014. She now holds 128 titles for all you grown adults diminishing how amazing she is. — She-ra’s Burner she/her (@Sherasburner) October 22, 2022

Here’s what I see.

A young girl who will grow up with confidence and inner strength. And no man will dominate or control her. She won’t settle for anything less than equality and respect. — Jgo (@Jgo2063) October 22, 2022

Her video has gathered over 7.2 million views since it was posted on Twitter on October 21. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Absolutely unbelievable. You know what I liked the most? With all that skill, Talent agility dexterity and unbridled fury. She STILL remembered to bow at the end. She will do great in life”.

Another person wrote, “The reverse grip flourish along with the one handed then NO HANDED cartwheel are the most impressive parts about this, let alone how fluid her movements are even at that age. Godking bless tiny warriors.”