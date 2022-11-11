Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round: Stream live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of golf at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa, one of the best Golfers on tour this season is in the lead. Ryan Fox is at eight-under-par, just one stroke ahead and plenty of golfers within three strokes. The cut line will be drawn after this round, setting the table for the weekend. With a win, Fox would close the gap between him and first place, which is held by Rory McIlroy heading into the Championship tournament next weekend. They cannot pass McIlroy for first place, but can send a message before they battle for the DP World Tour Championship.

