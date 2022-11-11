Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round: Stream live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of golf at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa, one of the best Golfers on tour this season is in the lead. Ryan Fox is at eight-under-par, just one stroke ahead and plenty of golfers within three strokes. The cut line will be drawn after this round, setting the table for the weekend. With a win, Fox would close the gap between him and first place, which is held by Rory McIlroy heading into the Championship tournament next weekend. They cannot pass McIlroy for first place, but can send a message before they battle for the DP World Tour Championship.

How to Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Fox built his slight lead with a strong first round. The front nine was uneventful, trading a birdie and a bogey in the first three holes then finishing with his second birdie. It was the back nine for Fox that vaulted him to the lead with five birdies and an eagle with no bogeys.

Luke Donald is in second place just one stroke back at seven-under-par with Guido Migiozzi three strokes back at five-under-par.

Fox is in a great position to win his fourth tournament of the year to go along with seven more Top 10 finishes for the best overall year of his career so far.

