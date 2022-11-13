Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge final round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It is Championship Sunday for the DP World Tour as the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. There is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, but two new faces after the third round saw a major shake-up from how things were when the weekend started. Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry are at the top of the Leaderboard at nine under par, just one stroke ahead of the rest of the field. There are several Golfers in the hunt just one or two strokes back as the DP World Tour wraps its final tournament ahead of the DP World Tour Championship tournament from Dubai.

