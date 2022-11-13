Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge final round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It is Championship Sunday for the DP World Tour as the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. There is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, but two new faces after the third round saw a major shake-up from how things were when the weekend started. Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry are at the top of the Leaderboard at nine under par, just one stroke ahead of the rest of the field. There are several Golfers in the hunt just one or two strokes back as the DP World Tour wraps its final tournament ahead of the DP World Tour Championship tournament from Dubai.

How to Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Luke Donald and Ryan Fox gave back their lead on Saturday, shooting 73 and 72 respectively. They entered the third round with the lead, but entered the final round tied for fifth and seventh respectively.

Hojgaard has been able to slowly climb up the Leaderboard with three straight consistent rounds of 69 with 12 birdies, two Eagles and seven bogeys overall.

He is tied with Detry who has back-to-back rounds of 67 to move into a tie for the lead. He has 13 birdies and just three bogeys over his last 36 holes.

Tristan Lawrence and Branden Grace are tied at eight under par, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Donald are tied at seven under par, all still in the hunt.

