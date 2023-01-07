Watch Nebraska at Rutgers: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rutgers will host Nebraska on Saturday afternoon for a Big Ten Conference matchup. The Scarlet Knights come into Saturday’s game with an overall record of 6-10 and a conference record of 0-4 so far. The team’s last outing resulted in a 67-78 loss to No. 16 Maryland is Monday. Kaylene Smikle had a career-high day leading all scorers with 29 points. Smikle has reached double figures 12 times this season and has averaged 23 PPG over the last four games. Chyna Cornwell leads the Scarlet Knights on the boards pulling down 13 rebounds and narrowly missing a double-double with eight points.

