Watch Nebraska at Rutgers: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rutgers will host Nebraska on Saturday afternoon for a Big Ten Conference matchup. The Scarlet Knights come into Saturday’s game with an overall record of 6-10 and a conference record of 0-4 so far. The team’s last outing resulted in a 67-78 loss to No. 16 Maryland is Monday. Kaylene Smikle had a career-high day leading all scorers with 29 points. Smikle has reached double figures 12 times this season and has averaged 23 PPG over the last four games. Chyna Cornwell leads the Scarlet Knights on the boards pulling down 13 rebounds and narrowly missing a double-double with eight points.

How to Watch Nebraska at Rutgers in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Nebraska at Rutgers in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Cornhuskers are currently 10-5 this season and have a conference record of 2-2. The team is on a two-game losing streak with the last two games being lost to two top 20 teams; Well. 14 Michigan and No. 4 Indiana. Against Indiana, Nebraskas took the Hoosiers to overtime, but ultimately fell 62-74. Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead on the boards alongside Jaz Shelley who also had seven rebounds.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 50-38 win for Nebraska.

Regional restrictions may apply.