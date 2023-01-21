Watch Nebraska at Penn State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nebraska (10-9) hopes to build on the momentum from Wednesday’s win over Ohio State when it visits Penn State (12-6) in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday. The Nittany Lions came off a loss on Tuesday that dropped them to 3-4 in conference play. Jalen Pickett drives the bus for Penn State, averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, while Seth Lundy puts in 13.7 points a night and Andrew Funk is scoring 12.4 points a contest. Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, with Sam Griesel knocking down 11.4 points a game.

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Penn State men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Jamarques Lawrence gave Nebraska the lead with 7:55 remaining when he canned a 3-pointer and the ‘Huskers held on for a 63-60 win over the Buckeyes on Wednesday night in Lincoln. Griesel had 15 points, Keisei Tominaga added 11 while Walker, limited to 23 minutes by foul trouble, grabbed 10 rebounds.

Penn State surrendered the lead early in the second half at Wisconsin, twice tying the game and staying within striking distance the rest of the way before the Badgers came away with a 63-60 triumph. Pickett finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Funk tossed in 16 points in the loss.

The Nittany Lions are 13-11 against Nebraska all-time, but the Cornhuskers won the Lone Matchup last season with a 93-70 blowout at Penn State on Feb. 27.

Regional restrictions may apply.