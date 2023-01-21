Watch Nebraska at Penn State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nebraska (10-9) hopes to build on the momentum from Wednesday’s win over Ohio State when it visits Penn State (12-6) in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday. The Nittany Lions came off a loss on Tuesday that dropped them to 3-4 in conference play. Jalen Pickett drives the bus for Penn State, averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, while Seth Lundy puts in 13.7 points a night and Andrew Funk is scoring 12.4 points a contest. Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, with Sam Griesel knocking down 11.4 points a game.

