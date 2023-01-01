Watch Nebraska at Indiana: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the best overall teams in the country looks to bounce back after seeing their undefeated season foiled as fourth-ranked Indiana (12-1) takes on their conference rivals Nebraska (10-4) today in Women’s college basketball action. This season the Hoosiers have looked like they are ready to crash the party with the likes of South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and the other contenders in Women’s college basketball. Last season they had a quality run that ended in the Sweet 16 with a loss to UConn. Now they come back this season with a veteran team focused on making the Final Four for the first time in school history.

