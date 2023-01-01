Watch Nebraska at Indiana: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the best overall teams in the country looks to bounce back after seeing their undefeated season foiled as fourth-ranked Indiana (12-1) takes on their conference rivals Nebraska (10-4) today in Women’s college basketball action. This season the Hoosiers have looked like they are ready to crash the party with the likes of South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and the other contenders in Women’s college basketball. Last season they had a quality run that ended in the Sweet 16 with a loss to UConn. Now they come back this season with a veteran team focused on making the Final Four for the first time in school history.

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

In their last game, the Hoosiers fell for the first time to their conference rivals Michigan State 78-85 in a surprise loss despite 32 points from senior Mackenzie Holmes.

Before that loss the Hoosiers had played in a total of two competitive games, blowing out nine of their opponents by an average of 31.1 points per game.

On the other, the Cornhuskers are coming off a loss, but also have two wins over Top 20 ranked teams this season and look to get their biggest win on the road today.

