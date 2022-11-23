Watch NC State Wolfpack vs. Kansas Jayhawks in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 3 Kansas (4-0) puts its 15-game winning streak on the line Wednesday in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The Jayhawks take on NC State (4-0), who are facing their first Power Five foe of the season. The Jayhawks have won two national titles under Coach Bill Self and have played in 32 straight NCAA tournaments. Kevin Keatts is in his sixth season with the Wolfpack and is 94-68. The program hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2018 and last played in the postseason in the 2021 NIT.

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Kansas last played on Friday, beating Southern Utah 82-76 at home. The Thunderbirds made the Jayhawks work for it, as Kansas’ largest lead was just eight and Southern Utah made it a one-point game with 1:03 left. Jalen Wilson had a career-high 33 points for the Jayhawks, Gradey Dick added 18 and Dajuan Harris put up 14 points with four steals.

NC State was able to put away Elon in the second half of a 74-63 win at home on Saturday afternoon. Jack Clark went for 21 points and 10 rebounds, Terquavion Smith added 16 points and five assists and Dusan Mahorcic grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Jayhawks are 11-1 against the Wolfpack and have won the last 11 meetings. The most recent game was in the 2012 Midwest Regional semifinal in St. Louis, where second-seeded Kansas escaped with a 60-57 win over NC State, the 11th seed.

