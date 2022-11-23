Watch NC State Wolfpack vs. Kansas Jayhawks in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 3 Kansas (4-0) puts its 15-game winning streak on the line Wednesday in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The Jayhawks take on NC State (4-0), who are facing their first Power Five foe of the season. The Jayhawks have won two national titles under Coach Bill Self and have played in 32 straight NCAA tournaments. Kevin Keatts is in his sixth season with the Wolfpack and is 94-68. The program hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2018 and last played in the postseason in the 2021 NIT.



