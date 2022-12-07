Watch NC Central Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Marquette (6-3) returns to the floor Tuesday night to take on North Carolina Central (5-4). Marquette had won three games in a row, including a convincing 96-70 win over No. 6 Baylor last week. However, that winning streak ended on Saturday with a narrow 80-77 loss to Wisconsin. Despite the loss, Marquette had a big night offensively, shooting 50.9 percent as a team from the floor. The Golden Eagles got a big performance from sophomore guard Cam Jones. Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including going 4-of-6 from three-point range. Jones leads Marquette, averaging 15.4 points per game.

Game Date: December 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

North Carolina Central has gotten off to a strong start this season as well. The Eagles have won five of their last six games. Their last win saw them more than triple up St. Andrews by a score of 127-40 on Saturday. Redshirt junior guard Ja’Darius Harris scored a game-high and season-high 18 points coming off the bench.

