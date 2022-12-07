Watch NC Central Eagles at Marquette Golden Eagles in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Marquette (6-3) returns to the floor Tuesday night to take on North Carolina Central (5-4). Marquette had won three games in a row, including a convincing 96-70 win over No. 6 Baylor last week. However, that winning streak ended on Saturday with a narrow 80-77 loss to Wisconsin. Despite the loss, Marquette had a big night offensively, shooting 50.9 percent as a team from the floor. The Golden Eagles got a big performance from sophomore guard Cam Jones. Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including going 4-of-6 from three-point range. Jones leads Marquette, averaging 15.4 points per game.

