Watch Morocco keeper Bono nearly score an outrageous own goal in the opening minutes of the World Cup 3rd place playoff

MOROCCO goalkeeper Yassine Bounou nearly scored an Outrageous OWN GOAL in the early stages of the 3rd place playoff against Croatia.

The Africans are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of their semi-final defeat to France.

3 Yassine Bounou almost put into his own net Credit: BBC

3 His sliced ​​clearance was heading towards his goal Credit: BBC

3 Luckily for him, his effort went just wide of the post Credit: BBC

But they almost got off to the worst possible start.

That’s because with barely two minutes on the clock, Bounou came close to putting into his OWN net.

Having received a pass from Jawad El Yamiq, he was closed down by Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric and panicked under pressure before making a complete hash of his clearance.

Fortunately for him, his sliced ​​effort landed on the right side of the post and only out for a corner.

And fans have been reacting on Twitter to Bizarre moment.

One said: “Playing close to the edge there.”

Another replied: “Petr Cech vibes.”

A third chimed in with: “Bono, your Senses have gone! 😬.”

Morocco did fall behind soon after when Josko Gvardiol headed home the opener from an Ivan Perisic assist.

But the Atlas Lions weren’t behind for long as Achraf Dari restored parity less than two minutes later.