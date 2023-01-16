Watch Morehouse at Howard: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season head Coach Kenneth Blakeney has Howard (9-10) one game from being .500 again and competing in the Mid-Eastern American Conference. Right now they are in the middle of the pack, but a win away from jumping from there to first place if their rivals, Morgan State, take a loss in the near future. They take a step outside of conference play today with a game against Morehouse on Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, representing historically black Colleges and Universities on a major platform today. This is a game about celebration and awareness for HBCUs with the Bison as one of the most well-known of those colleges and universities.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button