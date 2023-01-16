Watch Morehouse at Howard: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season head Coach Kenneth Blakeney has Howard (9-10) one game from being .500 again and competing in the Mid-Eastern American Conference. Right now they are in the middle of the pack, but a win away from jumping from there to first place if their rivals, Morgan State, take a loss in the near future. They take a step outside of conference play today with a game against Morehouse on Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, representing historically black Colleges and Universities on a major platform today. This is a game about celebration and awareness for HBCUs with the Bison as one of the most well-known of those colleges and universities.

How to Watch Morehouse at Howard today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Morehouse at Howard online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Basketball and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday has given the likes of the NBA and college basketball the opportunity to educate the community on social justice and so much more.

This season the Bison have effectively traded wins and losses, including following a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak. Otherwise, they have won or lost one game in a row the rest of the way outside of a two-game losing streak that they are looking to make up today.

They are led by sophomore Elijah Hawkins this season with his 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game on 44-41-82 splits.

Regional restrictions may apply.