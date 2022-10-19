Watch: Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming

October 19 (UPI) — A youth soccer game in Wyoming was interrupted when a bull moose ran onto the field, sending the players and spectators fleeing.

Barbara Allen, whose son was playing on an adjacent field at the Jackson complex, captured two short videos of the Moose as it ran onto the soccer field, sending the 6 and 7 year old players running for safety.

Allen described the animal as a “rather large bull moose” in her Facebook post.

“You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game,” Allen told Cowboy State Daily.

Allen said the Moose appeared more Confused than aggressive.

“I think the poor Moose was just Confused and didn’t know what he was doing,” she said. “I don’t think he knew what to do once he got on to the field and there were all these screaming kids and parents trying to herd them out of the way.”

Allen’s second video shows a man on an e-bike herding the Moose away from the field.

“Nobody knows who the ‘e-bike guy’ was yet,” Allen said. “I don’t know if I would want to get behind a bull Moose on an e-bike, but I give him a lot of credit for what he did helping to get the Moose away from the children.”

Allen said the moose eventually left the area and no one was hurt during the brief encounter.