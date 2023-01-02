Watch Montpellier vs Marseille: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Stade de la Mosson is set to host the exciting Matchup between home side Montpellier HSC and visiting club Olympique de Marseille on Monday in Ligue 1 action. The club from Marseille is currently sitting in third place in the French top-flight standings with 33 points out of its first 16 matches of the campaign. The team has won its last three league outings in a row dating back to November, before the month-long World Cup hiatus. The three victories were a 1-0 finish over Lyon on Nov. 6, a 3-2 win over Monaco on Nov. 13 and a 6-1 thrashing of Toulouse on Thursday in the club’s most recent outing.

Meanwhile, Montpellier is sitting in 12th place in the Ligue 1 table with 17 points in 16 matches this season. The club is coming off a 2-0 finish over Lorient on Thursday in its most recent league outing. Téji Tedy Savanier and Elye Wahi got on the scoresheet in the win away from home.

Which team will come out on top on Monday?

