Watch Montana St. Bobcats at Arizona Wildcats in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The McKale Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between No. 5 Arizona and Montana State on Tuesday in men’s college basketball action. The Wildcats head into the game with a record of 10-1 and have won their last four games following a 6-1 start to the campaign. The team’s lone defeat came on Dec. 1, a 15-point loss against Utah. Since then, Arizona has beaten the likes of Cal, No. 18 Indiana, Texas A&M-CC and No. 8 Tennessee. The win against the Volunteers was the team’s most recent outing, a five-point finish on Saturday night at the McKale Center.

How to Watch Montana State at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live Stream Montana State at Arizona in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Meanwhile, Montana State heads into the game on Tuesday with a record of 7-5 to start the campaign. The Bobcats have also won their last four games with the unbeaten run dating back to the end of November.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between No. 5 Arizona and Montana State on Tuesday in men’s college basketball action. One of the teams winning streaks will come to an end.

Regional restrictions may apply.