Watch Montana St. Bobcats at Arizona Wildcats in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The McKale Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between No. 5 Arizona and Montana State on Tuesday in men’s college basketball action. The Wildcats head into the game with a record of 10-1 and have won their last four games following a 6-1 start to the campaign. The team’s lone defeat came on Dec. 1, a 15-point loss against Utah. Since then, Arizona has beaten the likes of Cal, No. 18 Indiana, Texas A&M-CC and No. 8 Tennessee. The win against the Volunteers was the team’s most recent outing, a five-point finish on Saturday night at the McKale Center.

