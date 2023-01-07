Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal From Cody Gakpo Assist Gives Liverpool 2-1 Lead Against Wolves

A goal from Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a 2-1 lead against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Darwin Nunez’s well taken goal just before half-time had equalized Goncalo Guedes’ opener and it took just seven minutes after the interval for Reds to take the lead.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo chipped the ball in behind the Wolves defense and Salah coolly slotted home after the ball was not dealt with by Toti Gomes.

