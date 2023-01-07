Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal From Cody Gakpo Assist Gives Liverpool 2-1 Lead Against Wolves
A goal from Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a 2-1 lead against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.
Darwin Nunez’s well taken goal just before half-time had equalized Goncalo Guedes’ opener and it took just seven minutes after the interval for Reds to take the lead.
New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo chipped the ball in behind the Wolves defense and Salah coolly slotted home after the ball was not dealt with by Toti Gomes.
Watch Salah’s goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Liverpool take on Wolves in the FA Cup 3rd round at Anfield on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford on Monday.
Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a response against Julen Lopetegui’s men after the Reds received widespread criticism for the performance in West London.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Scroll to Continue
India
Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4 and ITVX.
For viewers in the United Statesthe match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canadathe match can be watched on Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet Now.
In Australiathe game will be shown on Paramount+.
Viewers in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
Follow Us Is: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify
.