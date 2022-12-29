WATCH: Moe Wagner, Killian Hayes Ejected in Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Brawl – NBA Tracker

DEC 28 MOE WAGNER, KILLIAN HAYES EJECTED AFTER BRAWL

Shortly before Halftime between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons game Wednesday night, an argument that resulted in a pair of ejections took place.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes tried to chase a ball going into the backcourt, but Magic center Moe Wagner tried to prevent him from getting to it by using his elbow.

Wagner moved towards the Pistons bench, where words were shared and a Punch was thrown by Hayes.

