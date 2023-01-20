Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Live from Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai heads into the second round of 18 holes today. Kevin Sutherland came out on top after round one tied with Englishman Darren Clarke. The two of them finished at seven-under-par after shooting 65 in the round. Corey Pavin, Mike Weir, Justin Leonard, Alex Cejka, and Ernie Els all finished tied for No. 3 on the Leaderboard at six-under-par, just one stroke back from the two leaders. The top 17 Golfers on the Leaderboard are separated by just three strokes as the tournament moves on and continues to be wide open for anyone to make moves up.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round Today:

Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Steven Stricker finished the first round in that group tied for No. 11 shooting a four-under-par. Steven Alker came in right behind him at three-under-par tied for No. 17.

Jeff Sluman, Jay Haas, and Cameron Beckman will tee off to start the second round at 3:05 pm ET followed by David Duval, Rocco Mediate, and Fred Couples. Sutherland, Clarke, and Pavin will tee off last of the round at 5:28 pm ET.

