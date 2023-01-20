Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Live from Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai heads into the second round of 18 holes today. Kevin Sutherland came out on top after round one tied with Englishman Darren Clarke. The two of them finished at seven-under-par after shooting 65 in the round. Corey Pavin, Mike Weir, Justin Leonard, Alex Cejka, and Ernie Els all finished tied for No. 3 on the Leaderboard at six-under-par, just one stroke back from the two leaders. The top 17 Golfers on the Leaderboard are separated by just three strokes as the tournament moves on and continues to be wide open for anyone to make moves up.



