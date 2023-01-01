Watch Missouri at Auburn: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play getting started in the SEC, they currently have 10 of the 14 teams in the conference with 10+ wins already. They have potentially the Deepest conference in Women’s college basketball as Missouri (12-2) and Auburn (10-3) take the court today. Neither team is ranked in the top 25 entering this game but could find themselves there with a few strong wins early in conference play. Missouri started off conference play with a win to gain some momentum while Auburn is coming off an initial loss to get their conference season started as the new year begins today.

How to Watch Missouri at Auburn today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Missouri started off conference play with a win over a game Kentucky team 74-71 behind a Monster second period that gave them a lead to protect all game.

This season Missouri has been fueled on the Offensive end by the senior duo of Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen.

They are the only two double-figure scorers on the roster with Frank leading the way with 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while Hansen adds in 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

On the other side, Auburn is paced by its duo of junior Aicha Coulibaly (16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists) and senior Honesty Scott-Grayson (15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists).

