Watch Mississippi State at Auburn: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Mississippi State at Auburn: Stream college basketball live

Auburn hosts Mississippi State on Saturday evening in a big SEC tilt. The Tigers come into Saturday winners of two straight and have moved to 13-3 on the season and 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers did get upset at Georgia last Wednesday in a Shocking loss but have bounced back. There are still some doubts on whether the Tigers are a legitimate threat in the SEC as they have struggled with some of the best teams on their schedule. Saturday they will look to continue to prove the doubters wrong as they try and beat a Mississippi State team that has lost four of their last five.

