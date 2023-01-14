Watch Mississippi State at Auburn: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Auburn hosts Mississippi State on Saturday evening in a big SEC tilt. The Tigers come into Saturday winners of two straight and have moved to 13-3 on the season and 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers did get upset at Georgia last Wednesday in a Shocking loss but have bounced back. There are still some doubts on whether the Tigers are a legitimate threat in the SEC as they have struggled with some of the best teams on their schedule. Saturday they will look to continue to prove the doubters wrong as they try and beat a Mississippi State team that has lost four of their last five.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream Mississippi State at Auburn in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Bulldogs had a great start to the year as they rolled off 11 straight wins, but they have really struggled with the start of SEC play.

They did get a win over Rival Ole Miss but have lost to Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia to start off 1-3 in the conference.

Wednesday they couldn’t get their offense going and lost 59-50 to Georgia. Saturday they will need to be better if they want to get by Auburn with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.