Watch Mississippi State at Alabama: Stream college basketball, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The SEC conference as a whole has been strong this year, but Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) has managed to stand out above the rest. The Crimson Tide are the only team left undefeated in conference play and are currently on an eight-game winning streak. They’ve gotten to this point with a blistering offense, which is scoring 84.1 points per game. That’s the most of any SEC team, the most of any power-five school, and tied for the eighth-most in the country. Next up for the Tide as they try to stay perfect in SEC play is a home game against Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) on Wednesday.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Alabama’s freshman forward Brandon Miller is currently the conference’s leading scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game. He’s two games removed from a season-high 30-point performance, which came last Tuesday in a 78-66 win on the road against Vanderbilt. Miller also had 10 rebounds in that game for his fourth double-double of the year.

One of those four double-doubles came in the first matchup between Alabama and Mississippi State this year, back on Dec. 28 in what was the Tide’s conference opener. Miller had 19 points and 11 boards in that one, a 78-67 win.

