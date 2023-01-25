Watch Mississippi State at Alabama: Stream college basketball, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The SEC conference as a whole has been strong this year, but Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) has managed to stand out above the rest. The Crimson Tide are the only team left undefeated in conference play and are currently on an eight-game winning streak. They’ve gotten to this point with a blistering offense, which is scoring 84.1 points per game. That’s the most of any SEC team, the most of any power-five school, and tied for the eighth-most in the country. Next up for the Tide as they try to stay perfect in SEC play is a home game against Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) on Wednesday.

.

