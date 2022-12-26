Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) have been treading water since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf injury last month, going 6-6. Now they take a two-game losing streak into Monday night’s road game with the Miami Heat (16-17). Sixth man Kyle Anderson is questionable with back spasms. The Heat have also lost their last two, with star Jimmy Butler questionable with a sprained ankle and center Bam Adebayo also questionable due to a sprained right shoulder. Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.2 points a game for the Timberwolves. Tyler Herro is netting 21.4 points a night for Miami, while 36-year-old Kyle Lowry leads the team with 36.0 minutes per game.

