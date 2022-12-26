Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) have been treading water since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf injury last month, going 6-6. Now they take a two-game losing streak into Monday night’s road game with the Miami Heat (16-17). Sixth man Kyle Anderson is questionable with back spasms. The Heat have also lost their last two, with star Jimmy Butler questionable with a sprained ankle and center Bam Adebayo also questionable due to a sprained right shoulder. Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.2 points a game for the Timberwolves. Tyler Herro is netting 21.4 points a night for Miami, while 36-year-old Kyle Lowry leads the team with 36.0 minutes per game.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: December 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Minnesota opened its four-game road trip on Friday with a 121-109 loss at Boston. Edwards finished with 30 points and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points and 10 assists.

The Heat fought back from a 12-point deficit with 4:34 remaining to tie the visiting Pacers on Friday, but Tyrese Haliburton’s three-pointer with 4.3 seconds left lifted Indiana to a 111-108 win. Herro scored 28 points, Lowry added 21 and Butler dropped 20 in 28 minutes, before he was hurt on a fast break dunk late in the third quarter.

The Wolves won the first meeting between the Clubs in Minneapolis on Nov. 21.

