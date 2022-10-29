Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin: Stream Women’s college volleyball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers look to continue their hot play on Friday when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Badgers have been red-hot winning nine straight matches, the last of which was an impressive 3-0 sweep of Nebraska. It was a rematch of their classic five-set national championship match and the Badgers showed that they were the better team. The Badgers are now sitting 10-1 in the Big Ten and tied with the Cornhuskers for the top spot in the conference standings. They have been one of the best teams in the country as they haven’t lost since a 3-0 defeat to Minnesota back on Sept. 25.

