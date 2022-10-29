Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin: Stream Women’s college volleyball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers look to continue their hot play on Friday when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Badgers have been red-hot winning nine straight matches, the last of which was an impressive 3-0 sweep of Nebraska. It was a rematch of their classic five-set national championship match and the Badgers showed that they were the better team. The Badgers are now sitting 10-1 in the Big Ten and tied with the Cornhuskers for the top spot in the conference standings. They have been one of the best teams in the country as they haven’t lost since a 3-0 defeat to Minnesota back on Sept. 25.

How to Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: October 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Minnesota at Wisconsin in Women’s College Volleyball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Friday the Badgers will be looking to avenge that loss and win their 10th straight game and stay at the top of the Big Ten.

The Golden Gophers, though, will be looking to slow down the streaking Badgers and get a huge road win.

The Golden Gophers come into Friday on a four-match winning streak where they have lost just one total set.

They have swept through Illinois, Iowa and Michigan State while also beating No. 12 Purdue 3-1. It gets much tougher on Friday, but the Golden Gophers will look to show they are up for the challenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.