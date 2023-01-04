Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rivals hit the hardwood on Tuesday when Minnesota visits Wisconsin for a Big Ten matchup. The Badgers head into Tuesday on a five-game winning streak and are 2-0 in the Big Ten after beating Maryland and Iowa to start off conference play. It has been a great start to the season for the Badgers, who were expected to take a step back this season. Instead the Badgers have continued to play at a high level and look like a Threat for the top of the Big Ten. Tuesday they will look to stay hot against a Minnesota team that has struggled at times this year.

