Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rivals hit the hardwood on Tuesday when Minnesota visits Wisconsin for a Big Ten matchup. The Badgers head into Tuesday on a five-game winning streak and are 2-0 in the Big Ten after beating Maryland and Iowa to start off conference play. It has been a great start to the season for the Badgers, who were expected to take a step back this season. Instead the Badgers have continued to play at a high level and look like a Threat for the top of the Big Ten. Tuesday they will look to stay hot against a Minnesota team that has struggled at times this year.

The Golden Gophers come into Tuesday on a two-game winning streak, but are just 6-6 on the season.

They won their last two games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Chicago State, but had lost their previous five games. The losing streak put a damper on their 4-1 start to the year.

The Golden Gophers are also looking for their first win in the Big Ten after getting blown out by both Purdue and Michigan to open conference play.

