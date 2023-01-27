Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In a battle between teams in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. While the Bucks will be the favorite, the Pacers have proven all year that they can compete with anyone. Milwaukee has a record of 31-17, good for third in the East. One of their weaknesses is playing on the road, as the Bucks have gone 12-12 this year away from home. That could be a huge factor in tonight’s game. At 24-26 on the season, Indiana has been much better than expected and is still in the running for a spot in the postseason. The Pacers are 16-9 at home so far and will look to continue that success tonight.

