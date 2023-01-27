Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In a battle between teams in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. While the Bucks will be the favorite, the Pacers have proven all year that they can compete with anyone. Milwaukee has a record of 31-17, good for third in the East. One of their weaknesses is playing on the road, as the Bucks have gone 12-12 this year away from home. That could be a huge factor in tonight’s game. At 24-26 on the season, Indiana has been much better than expected and is still in the running for a spot in the postseason. The Pacers are 16-9 at home so far and will look to continue that success tonight.

Recently announced as a Captain for the upcoming NBA All-Star game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again one of the best players in the NBA. As long as he’s healthy, Milwaukee should have a ton of success.

Already looking like a Steal relative to his Draft position, Pacers Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is having a Spectacular season off the bench. He’s been a spark plug for the team as he looks to keep them afloat in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton.

Following this contest, the Bucks will head back home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Pacers will head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

